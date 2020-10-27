Matthew McConaughey: Leftist Hollywood “Condescending” to Christians

In an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan this week, Oscar-winning star Matthew McConaughey spoke honestly about the pervasive anti-Christian attitude in Hollywood and how he’s had to cope with that bias while making a living among the “illiberal left” that makes up Los Angeles’s film industry.

“I have had moments where I was on stage receiving an award in front of my peers in Hollywood, and there were people in the crowd that I have prayed with before dinners many times, and when I thanked God, I saw some of those people go to clap, but then notice that, ‘bad thing on my resume’ and then sit back on their hands,” McConaughey said.

“I’ve seen people read the room and go, ‘whoa, that wouldn’t bode well for me in the future,’ if for getting a job or you’re getting votes or what have you,” he continued. “I have seen that; I’ve witnessed that. I don’t judge them for it, I just wish, you know—that it seems like a silly argument.”

McConaughey said that these so-called liberals harboring a hatred for Christians was in contrast to their stated values of tolerance and acceptance.

“One of the things that some people in our industry – not all of them – but there’s some that go to the left so far—as our friend Jordan Peterson says, that go to the illiberal Left side so far that it’s so condescending and patronizing to 50% of the world that need the empathy that the liberals have,” he said.

Liberal empathy, eh? That’s a good one. Let us know the next time one of those people come around, because all we see is a weak substitute called “virtue signaling.” That we see plenty of when we look at Hollywood. Real empathy? No, we don’t see too much of that, to be honest.

But McConaughey hit the hammer on the head when he talked about the “illiberal left,” because honestly, there’s nothing about the modern left that has anything to do with classical “liberal” values. These are modern-day totalitarians who want to crush straight, white men, crush Christianity, crush conservatism, and destroy free speech. These people are Commies, plain and simple, and it’s time to just start talking about it plainly.