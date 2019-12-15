“Medical Scandal”: UK Psychologists Warn of Over-Diagnosing Gender Dysphoria

In interviews with Sky News, psychologists who used to work for The Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) for the NHS said that there is an erupting “medical scandal” in progress in the UK, with children being diagnosed and treated for gender dysphoria because doctors are afraid to push back against the politically correct forces at work in the culture. Some 35 psychologists have left the department over the last three years, and many of them complain that social pressures are changing the medical profession in ways that could harm people’s lives.

“Our fears are that young people are being over-diagnosed and then over-medicalised,” one psychologist told Sky News. “We are extremely concerned about the consequences for young people. For those of us who previously worked in the service, we fear that we have had front row seats to a medical scandal.”

The numbers alone back up what these psychologists are saying. Ten years ago, GIDS was treating an average of 77 children a year for gender dysphoria (a mental disorder in which you believe that you are a girl when you were born a boy, and vice versa). Last year, by contrast, 2,590 children were referred to the department.

“At the moment there’s only one pathway through the service, which is a medical pathway, not a psychological one,” another psychologist said. “A junior clinician working full-time is expected to carry a caseload of 120 to 130 young people. Compared to child and adolescent mental health services where the equivalent would be 40 cases. So, it’s three times larger than the average service.”

Left with little time to perform an accurate battery of tests and immense cultural and academic pressure to move forward with a medical treatment plan, doctors at GIDS may be diagnosing gender dysphoria where none truly exists.

One psychologist told Sky News that mental health professionals were limited in what they could do for a patient, hemmed in by fears of being labeled “transphobic.”

“The alarm started ringing for me,” he said. “I didn’t feel able to voice my concerns, or when I did I was often shut down by other affirmative clinicians. Looking back there are young people who I now wouldn’t necessarily put on medication.”

It’s a shame. Letting men compete in women’s sports and use the women’s bathrooms – that’s bad enough. Buying in, culturally, to these episodes of mental illness – that’s even worse. But by far the worst consequence of this collective delusion is watching children be given life-altering, irreversible hormone treatments and surgeries before they are old enough to make an informed, wise decision for themselves. And if the figures have increased by 77% in a decade, what will they look like in another ten years? How many children’s lives will be destroyed by LGBT activism run amok?

Western culture is coming unhinged, and we have some dark times coming.