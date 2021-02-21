Mitt Romney’s Approval Rating Skyrockets (Among Utah Democrats)

After Sen. Mitt Romney joined Democrats and six other Republican senators to vote to convict Donald Trump on charges of impeachment, Republicans in Utah generated a petition aimed at censuring the former presidential candidate for betraying the party. In the petition, Republican voters accuse Romney of having “misrepresented himself as a Republican” when he ran for his Senate seat in 2018.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports:

The draft censure of Romney includes a list of criticisms. It says Romney “embarrassed the State of Utah” when he was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump during his first impeachment trial. Romney had voted to remove Trump for abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch an investigation into then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The censure, pushed by party insiders, then attacks Romney for opposing the effort to declare Trump’s second impeachment trial unconstitutional since Trump was no longer in office, and for voting in favor of calling witnesses. It further excoriates Romney for joining six other Republicans to convict Trump on Saturday. It takes two-thirds of senators to remove a president, so Trump was acquitted.

The censure motion concludes Romney used his “senatorial power and influence to undermine” Trump and claims “Romney appears to be an agent for the Establishment Deep State.”

It may seem at first glance that Romney would be regretting his vote right about now, but the truth is that his popularity is soaring through the roof! According to a new poll from Deseret News, he’s now got an astounding 84% approval rating. The only problem? That number is among Utah Democrats.

Womp womp.

At the same time, 64% of Republicans in the state say they disapprove of the job Romney has been doing in Washington.

In remarks to Deseret News, Utah Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Marchant said that Democrats like Romney because he’s not afraid to speak “his truth.”

“I have to be really honest. I’m slightly flabbergasted by the number of Republicans who don’t approve of his performance. He’s certainly a conservative member of the Republican Party with really a singular exception, which is his unwillingness to go along with all of the antics and, frankly, undemocratic tendencies of Donald Trump,” Marchant said.

Yeah, it’s a real mind-bender, Jeff.