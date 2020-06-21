Muhammad Ali’s Son: My Dad Would’ve Hated “Racist” Black Lives Matter

In an interview with The New York Post this week, the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali said that his dad would have never supported the Black Lives Matter organization or the protesters destroying American cities in the name of racial justice. Muhammad Ali, Jr. told The Post that his father was an activist at heart, but that he would have been disgusted with the way social justice warriors have burned buildings and looted stores in a nonsensical push to further their cause.

“Don’t bust up s**t, don’t trash the place,” the boxer’s son said. “You can peacefully protest. My father would have said, ‘They ain’t nothing but devils.’ My father said, ‘all lives matter.’ I don’t think he’d agree. I think it’s racist.”

Ali Jr. continued: “It’s not just black lives matter, white lives matter, Chinese lives matter, all lives matter, everybody’s life matters. God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is.

“Police don’t wake up and think, ‘I’m going to kill a n—-r today or kill a white man,’” he said. “They’re just trying to make it back home to their family in one piece.”

Ali said that it was long past time for racial organizers to come down hard on violent agitators and make it clear that they have no place in the movement.

“They’re no different from Muslim terrorists. They should all get what they deserve,” he said. “They’re f–king up businesses, beating up innocent people in the neighborhood, smashing up police stations and shops. They’re terrorists – they’re terrorizing the community. I agree with the peaceful protests, but the Antifa, they need to kill everyone in that thing. Black Lives Matter is not a peaceful protest. Antifa never wanted it peaceful. I would take them all out.”

The weird thing isn’t that Muhammad Ali, Jr. (or any other black person) feels this way; the weird thing is that this is actually a controversial opinion in the year 2020. We’re still not quite sure if that’s due to the warping lens of the mainstream media (and the idiots on Twitter) or if it’s a genuine reflection of the American population at large, but it’s disturbing either way. The fact that you have to search high and low to find anyone in The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, etc. actually condemn these rioters…it’s astounding. The fact that we’re actually starting to treat idiotic slogans like “defund the police” as if they deserve respectful consideration is a tragedy.

We can only hope that the vast majority of Americans are looking at all of this transpire and feeling similarly disgusted. If so, it should not be difficult to decide who to vote for in November.