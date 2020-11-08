Nancy Pelosi Claims “Mandate” Despite Losing House Seats to Republicans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that Democrats are going forward with a “mandate for action” from the American people, despite this being one of the closest elections in recent history. Despite the results still being in serious question thanks to some bizarre discrepancies in several prominent swing states. Despite the fact that, at the end of the day, the Democrats are likely to lose quite a few House seats to the Republicans, shrinking their majority to razor-thin proportions. How this translates to a “mandate” is anyone’s guess, but hey, Pelosi has been living in her own reality for a while now.

“Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America,” declared Pelosi. “A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States — a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won with a strong margin, and they will have a strong Democratic House Majority by their side. Working together, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People.”

That record-shattering number is all well and good until you take a moment and realize that the second place record goes to President Donald Trump – in THIS very election. Any dunderheaded pundit can look at those numbers and figure out pretty easily that we are a nation divided, but apparently that leap takes more brainpower than the 80-year-old Pelosi has left in her skull. No wonder Democrats are talking seriously about replacing her as House Speaker.

“Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives have managed to flip three congressional seats, but Republicans have managed to flip even more of them, resulting in a net gain of five seats for Republicans,” reports The Daily Wire.

Now there are nearly thirty congressional races still to be called, but it is unlikely that Democrats will strengthen their majority. No, they’re not going to lose the House to Republicans, but this was a dismal showing by any measure. Democrats managed to eliminate most of the gains they made in 2018’s so-called blue wave election, and they came within a hair’s breadth of losing the presidential race as well. For all we know, when the legal challenges are finished, that may wind up being the case.

This does not speak to a “mandate” of any kind, far less a mandate for the kind of progressivism that Pelosi has in mind.