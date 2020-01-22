New Video: Sanders Staffer Wants Republicans in Re-Education Camps

The mainstream media did a fine job of ignoring Project Veritas’s last release – an undercover video showing an interview with Bernie Sanders campaign staffer Kyle Jurek spouting some of the most deranged, violent rhetoric you’ll ever hear outside of an ISIS board meeting. And we’re sure they’ll gladly do the same with this second video in which another campaign staffer – South Carolina field organizer Martin Weissgerber – proudly tells PV’s undercover journalist that he’s ready to throw Republicans into re-education camps and kill the rich outright.

Among the most disturbing quotes from the video:

“Let’s force them (billionaires) to build roads … rebuild our roads, rebuild our dams, rebuild our bridges. Let’s force them to do that.”

“Well, the gulags were founded as re-education camps. … What will help is when we send all the Republicans to the re-education camps.”

“I’m already on Twitter, following numerous groups around the country that are ready to organize yellow vest protests. I’m ready … I’m ready to start tearing bricks up and start fighting. … I’m not — no cap, bro. I’ll straight up — I’ll straight up get armed, I want to learn how to shoot, and go train. I’m ready for the f***ing revolution, bro. … I’m telling you. Guillotine the rich.”

“I only learned this sh*t in college when I started studying the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was not horrible … I mean, for women’s rights, the Soviet Union — I think — the most progressive place to date in the world.”

“So, do we just cease — do we just dissolve the Senate, House of Representatives, the judicial branch, and have something Bernie Sanders and a cabinet of people, make all decisions for the climate? I mean, I’m serious.”

Because the Sanders campaign has been utterly mum on the subject of these videos, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe speculated that the reason for their silence was their terror about what might yet be to come.

“Perhaps the reason they are not issuing a response is they know these are not isolated incidents,” said O’Keefe. “They know these people are not unique in their thinking. They know that more is coming.”

We can only hope. The average American needs to know the kind of loonies who are attracted to the Sanders message, and they need to understand that all of this talk about “democratic, Nordic-style socialism” is a front for an extremely radical, extremely dangerous ideology.