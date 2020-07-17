No, Kayleigh McEnany Did Not Say Schools Should Open Despite the Science

We shook our heads when we read the original headlines, which could be found trending on Reddit, posted at the top of social media, and on pretty much every mainstream news site you could find from NBC.com to The Guardian.

Most of these headlines looked something like this: McEnany: “Science Should Not Stand in the Way” of Opening Schools.

Whoa. She must have been tired to say something that dumb. We clicked through to read the articles, but none of them expounded on the original quote. Hmm. That’s weird. Could it be…could it be that the White House press secretary didn’t actually mean that we should open schools regardless of what the science says?

No, no, that couldn’t be. The media wouldn’t just outright lie to us like that, would they? Surely not.

“The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open. And I was just in the Oval talking to him about that,” McEnany said in her full remarks on Thursday. “And when he says open, he means open and full, kids being able to attend each and every day at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this.”

Oh wow, she did say it. What were you thinking, Kayleigh? We’re going to put our precious little ones in harms’ way of this pandemic, no matter what the science has to say about it? This administration is heartless, cruel, and ignorant. We’re voting for Biden!

Oh, wait, there’s more.

“And as Dr. Scott Atlas said – I thought this was a good quote – ‘Of course, we can do it.’ Everyone else in the Western world, our peer nations are doing it. We are the outlier here. The science is very clear on this, that for instance, you look at the JAMA Pediatric study of 46 pediatric hospitals in North America that said the risk of critical illness from COVID is far less for children than that of seasonal flu,” she continued.

“The science is on our side here, and we encourage for localities and states to just simply follow the science, open our schools,” she said. “It’s very damaging to our children. There’s a lack of reporting of abuse, there’s mental depressions that are not addressed, suicidal ideations that are not addressed when students are not in school. Our schools are extremely important. They’re essential and they must reopen. Yes.”

Well, would you look at that. It turns out that with just a bit of patience, one could clearly see that McEnany wasn’t saying we should open schools despite the science, she was saying that there’s nothing IN the science that should prevent us from reopening. That’s a completely different meaning, and it should have been instantly obvious to any reporter covering the press conference.

Indeed, we have to believe that it WAS instantly obvious to the press pool. That they chose to carve out that little quote is immensely telling when it comes to their true agenda.

Not that we didn’t already know.