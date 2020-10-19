“Not All Who Menstruate Are Women”: Cornell Puts Tampons in Men’s Rooms

If you ever had the idea that the people running an Ivy League university are smarter than the average person, let that theory be laid to rest once and for all. As Cornell University has proven this year, these folks don’t even know the basics about human anatomy.

From the College Fix:

Male and female students at Cornell University started the school year with free access to menstrual products due to the activism of a student group.

The Gender Justice Advocacy Coalition at the Ivy League school led the movement toward accessibility to period products on campus, according to campus paper The Cornell Daily Sun.

“We wanted to make access to the products as equitable as possible and have them present in all bathrooms, as not all people who menstruate are women,” graduate student Liz Davis-Frost explained to The Sun.

Oof, swing and a miss, Liz.

Indeed, all people who menstruate are women, a fact Davis-Frost should have probably learned a long, long time ago. It’s usually liberals who get up in arms about our public schools failing to teach kids the basics about sexual anatomy and the reproductive system, but damn, maybe they have a point if this is where we’re at.

Of course, we kid. We know that this is not a matter of ignorance – or at least, not the inadvertent kind. This is politics, and yet another effort on the part of LGBT loons to normalize the idea that trans women ARE women and trans men ARE men. That this idea is undermined – significantly – by biological facts like menstruation gives them no pause. They just shift the ridiculousness a step further and claim that men can have their periods, women may need Viagra on occasion, nothing is stable, and people can believe whatever they want.

Well, unless that belief is that men are men and women are women and one cannot simply slide from one gender to the other at will. That makes you a reprehensible bigot whose wizard books should be burned in a pile.