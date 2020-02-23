Parents Outraged After Teacher Compares Trump to Nazis and Communists

Parents and Republican lawmakers in Maryland are outraged after an AP history teacher at a Towson high school introduced her students to a slide that compared President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to those of the Nazis and the Communists. The controversial slide shows a picture of Trump with the caption: “Wants to round up a group of people and build a giant wall.”

Underneath the picture of Trump and the caption are two symbols: A Nazi swastika and a flag of the old Soviet Union. Underneath these symbols is written, “Been there, done that.” Another caption on the side reads: “Oh, THAT is why it sounds so familiar!”

“It is horrific,” said State Delegate Kathy Szeliga. “It is educational malfeasance.”

Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach concurred, saying it was “a piece of propaganda” that had no business in a public school classroom.

“To even imply that our president is in any way a Nazi or a communist is outrageous,” Kach said. “Is this curriculum for AP? Is it a purchased curriculum? Is it one that our school system wrote? Where is it coming from? I just think that it’s irresponsible to post anything like this in a classroom.”

In attempting to defend the image, the Baltimore County School District insisted that AP classes are filled with “discerning, intelligent students who are going to be able to draw their own inferences and draw their own conclusions.”

“The topics being discussed in the class included World Wars and the attempts by some leaders throughout history to limit or prevent migration into certain countries. In isolation and out of context with the lesson, the image could be misunderstood,” the district said.

That statement did little to pacify parents, one of whom told the local news, “The biggest problem is pushing an agenda on 16-year-olds. My understanding is that was just put up and it was left there for everyone to see the whole day.”

What’s been especially interesting is how no one will take the blame for creating the slide. At this point, the teacher has denied making it, the Baltimore School District says they didn’t make it, and the College Board, which managed the Advanced Placement program, apparently didn’t have anything to do with it.

We guess it must have just appeared out of thin air!