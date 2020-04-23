Poll: Americans Do NOT Want Stimulus Money to Go to Illegal Aliens

Democrats, as usual, have been fighting much harder for immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic than they have for the American people. This week, they pitched an absolute fit when President Donald Trump put a temporary moratorium on incoming immigration for the next 60 days, accusing him of everything from pandering to his base to that old standby: xenophobia. But they’ve been working just as hard for the immigrants who are already here; more specifically, the ones who are here illegally.

This month, Gov. Gavin Newsom, upset that the $2 trillion stimulus bill in Washington did not carve out payments to illegal aliens, announced that he was starting up a fund to remedy that situation in California. Using a mixture of public and private funds, Newsom introduced a $500 million fund through which thousands of the state’s illegals could get payments due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Another prominent Democrat – Ilhan Omar of Minnesota – said it was “absurd and cruel that a taxpaying, mixed status couple or family could be excluded from this relief.”

Apparently we’ve moved beyond even such soft-pedaling terms as “undocumented worker” to call these people “mixed status” families. Er, sorry, “taxpaying” mixed status families. What this term fails to note is that illegal aliens in America could work and pay taxes for a hundred years and never come close to paying this country back for the amount that they cost the economy.

As it happens, a new poll from Rasmussen Reports shows that Americans are not falling for the Democratic Party’s propaganda:

36% of Likely U.S. Voters favor cash payments to illegal immigrants in their state because of the coronavirus. But 50% are opposed. Fourteen percent (14%) are undecided.

Seventy-two percent (72%) of Republicans and 53% of voters not affiliated with either major party oppose cash payments to illegal immigrants in their state. Fifty-seven percent (57%) of Democrats favor the idea.

Fifty-eight percent (58%) of all voters continue to believe that anyone who receives local, state or federal government services should be required first to prove they are legally allowed to be in the United States. But this is down from a high of 81% in 2015 and 76% in May of last year. Twenty-eight percent (28%) oppose such a requirement, while 14% are not sure.

These numbers are pretty decisive, and they show that despite spending a fortune over the past decade trying to trick the American people into thinking that illegal aliens are just as much a part of our nation’s fabric as the citizenry, the Democratic Party has failed. That’s why Trump is the president right now, that’s why there’s a wall going up on our southern border, and that’s why illegal aliens will not get a dime of the coronavirus stimulus.