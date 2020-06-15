Poll: Cities That Disband Police May Stop Getting Truck Deliveries

In this era of interstate commerce, it would be extremely difficult – if not impossible – for a city of any decent size to subsist without a steady influx of truck deliveries from around the country. This is how the shelves of the grocery store stay stocked, it’s how Target has things to sell when you walk in the door, and it’s how gasoline finds its way to the local filling station. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how integral trucking is to the way our modern cities are run. Put simply: If truckers ever decided, en masse, to cut a city off from their services, that city would be in a whole mess of trouble.

Well, if a recent poll is correct, that’s exactly what might happen to cities that go along with this absurd “defund and disband the police” scheme being bandied about by Black Lives Matter and their Democratic Party enablers. According to a new poll taken by CDLLife, a website geared towards truck drivers, a full 79% of respondents confirmed that they would “refuse loads to cities with disbanded or defunded police departments.”

This may not be the first – or even primary – reason not to follow the left down their latest idiotic rabbit hole, but it’s definitely something worth thinking about.

CDLLife collected some of the most memorable responses from the truckers they polled:

“…if something was to happen and you have to take matters into your own hands, and then you risk being prosecuted for protecting yourself.”

“This is not an area you need to act fearless and think you you’d look like a fool for saying no…Imagine what kind of fool you look like for driving into a hot spot and putting your life in danger.”

“I will not deliver to an area with a disbanded police department. My life matter and I do this for my family. We are already at the mercy of these towns and cities with laws and hate against us for parking, getting a meal or even using a restroom.”

“Simple. We may not like it all the time, but laws and order is necessary.”

“For my own safety and security of my customers’ loads, I have already informed my dispatcher that I will refuse all loads to cities that have defunded their police departments.”

Are you listening, Minneapolis? You think that your citizens are suffering from inequality now? Just wait until you follow through on your promise to disband the police department. You guys won’t have to bother declaring yourself an “autonomous zone.” The natural forces of human preservation and common sense will take care of that on their own.