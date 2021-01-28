Poll: Liz Cheney Takes HUGE Plunge After Voting for Trump’s Impeachment

According to a poll commissioned by Donald Trump’s political offices, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is facing a tough path to re-election due to her baffling decision to betray the former president in her impeachment vote. Cheney, who earned the wrath of Trump, Wyoming Republicans, and many of her GOP colleagues in the House, is now trailing her likely 2022 primary challenger by double digits. In no uncertain terms, Cheney’s choice to make this meaningless impeachment vote may very well have trashed her political career.

From Politico:

According to a memo outlining the results, 73 percent of Republican voters and 62 percent of all voters in Wyoming expressed an unfavorable view of the three-term congresswoman. Just 10 percent of Republican primary voters and 13 percent of general election voters said they would vote to reelect her.

The survey of 500 likely voters, which was conducted Jan. 25-26 by Trump pollster John McLaughlin, also presents Cheney as profoundly weak in a Republican primary. The congress member trails 54 percent to 21 percent in a head-to-head matchup against one of her announced opponents, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard.

“Liz Cheney’s decision to vote to impeach President Trump makes her extremely vulnerable,” McLaughlin writes to Jason Miller, the former president’s senior adviser, in a memo outlining the results. “It is evident her ratings are in bad shape among general election voters and have collapsed among Republicans and Trump voters.”

We’ve certainly seen politicians torpedo their careers before, but it usually happens as a result of personal indiscretions that suddenly come to light. Think Anthony Weiner. We’re sure that Cheney is not the first lawmaker to annihilate her political future with a single vote, but she’s the only one who immediately comes to mind. What she was thinking when she went forward with this unforced blunder, we’ll never know. But we do know that she’s going to have a really hard time coming back from this.

The thing is, it was completely foreseeable. Trump won Wyoming with 70% of the vote. It’s no mystery how Cheney’s constituents feel about the former president. She surely knew she would not get away with this. Now, if there was some overriding principle that she chose to embrace at the expense of her own career…well, we could respect that. But to throw away your future for the sake of impeaching a president who would be out of office in a matter of days? That’s not just bad judgment, that’s idiocy.

And for that idiocy alone, Wyoming voters should look for another representative.