President Trump Goes to Bat for Prayer in Public Schools

Proving once again why he’s the best thing, politically, that ever happened to Christians in this country, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his administration was moving forward with an effort to protect the right to pray in public schools.

From Lifezette:

Surrounded by people of various faiths, including Christians, Muslims, and Jews, Trump affirmed an aggressive renewal of guidance given to public schools that is meant to loosen the tight grip around the right to pray for students and school staff.

“This afternoon we are proudly announcing historic steps to protect the First Amendment right to pray in public schools. We will not allow faithful Americans to be bullied by the hard Left,” Trump said.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos published the new guidance on the DOE website. The formal guidance is to be disseminated to all public school executives.

Critics have suggested that this new guidance is unnecessary and is perhaps a means by which Trump is appeasing the religious right in order to secure their vote this coming November. Regardless of any political intent, the new guidance is necessary.

We love this point. Oh, Trump is just doing this great thing for religious freedom because he wants people who care about religious freedom to vote for him. Um, yeah. That’s what politics is all about, you idiots. Why do you think Nancy Pelosi pushed to impeach Trump? Because she really believed that the meaningless phone call with Ukraine was worth throwing him out of office? Oh never mind, you guys are so far gone that you probably actually have convinced yourself of this sort of idiocy.

In any event, the line on Trump from Christian circles has been the same since the moment he began taking off in the 2016 primaries: He’s not perfect, but he’ll fight harder for us than anyone else in the Republican Party. Well, he’s more than lived up to that promise. He’s gone out of his way to knock down Obamacare restrictions on religious freedom. He’s taken the fight against religious persecution global, with his administration doing far more to protect religious minorities than the one that came before him. He’s done everything possible to strip Planned Parenthood of federal subsidies without congressional help. Best of all, he’s nominated two Supreme Court justices who can be counted on to defend Christians and the First Amendment.

Is this some kind of devil’s deal? Maybe it is. Maybe there is something mildly distasteful about Christians turning a blind eye on Trump’s moral failings. But trades, insofar as that goes, rarely work out better than this one. Trump has shown himself to be an unfailing champion for religious conservatives, and that’s all that really matters at the end of the day. This is just one more example of this far-from-perfect man fighting a perfect war against encroaching persecution.