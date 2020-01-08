Professor Wants to Bring Social Justice to Math Textbooks: Twitter Responds

In a tweet that highlights the strange, sad world we’re now living in, Williams College math professor Chad Topaz revealed that he was in the running for a position on an unnamed board whose job it would be to work on the next edition of a math textbooks series. Topaz’s purpose in sharing the tweet was not just to brag but to gather ideas from the woke masses: What sort of social justice nonsense could he sneak into the book series?

It, uh, did not go well.

“I MIGHT be offered to join the editorial board of a particular math book series. If so, I’d accept only in order to advance #socialjustice. What are your best ideas for how? Free texts? Social justice content? Required ‘inclusive teaching’ component of book proposal? Go nuts,” Topaz wrote.

Twitter users were at once horrified and disgusted by the thought of infusing “social justice” into the realm of mathematics.

Some sample replies:

“You need to step aside (if you actually believe the woke nonsense you write).”

“Numbers don’t care about feelings.”

“Teach math. Math students should learn math in math class. That’s justice.”

“It’s not enough to just produce a good math book?”

“Yes, that way those you consider disadvantaged socially will also never be employable or capable of functioning in the modern world.”

“How about teaching maths & losing the cancerous SJW nonsense?”

Campus Reform, which highlighted this absurd story in the first place, points out that Topaz’s Twitter bio describes him as a “social-justice-oriented professor of applied math/data science” who is “gay, gay, gay.”

Yeah, this whole thing is gay, gay, gay, if you ask us. We know we’re not supposed to use the word “gay” in that way anymore, but to hell with it. If they’re going to ruin math with social justice, then we’re going to push political correctness back to the Stone Ages. Never has there been a more obvious historical pattern of “if you give them an inch…” then the modern woke left. Somewhere over the last ten years, the heroes of social justice decided – all of a sudden – that our society was more racist, homophobic, and sexist than ever before in history, including the pre-Civil War days.

If it wasn’t always clear, it is now: The purpose of “progress” was not a better society, it was simply to “do progress.”

It’s about time we stopped going along with it.