Rand Paul on 2020: “The Election Was In Many Ways Stolen”

In the wake of the Electoral College’s final word this week, Republicans from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on down have begun to change their tone on the election, insisting that it’s over and that Joe Biden should be congratulated on his victory. In other words, saying that we should all just move on and forget about whatever shenanigans the Democrats might have pulled to achieve this feat.

At least one senator isn’t listening.

On Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said at a congressional hearing that it’s up to Congress to figure out what happened in the 2020 election and make sure that it never happens again.

“The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws,” Paul said during the hearing, which involved testimony from former U.S. cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs, who is himself a denier of election fraud.

Krebs reiterated his belief that there was no domestic or foreign interference with the election, but Paul was not satisfied.

“To say it was the safest election, sure I agree with your statement if you are referring to foreign intervention, but if you are saying it’s the safest election based on no dead people voted or no people broke the absentee rules, I think that is false,” the senator said. “And I think that’s what’s upset a lot of people on our side is that they are taking your statement to mean there, oh there were no problems in the election, I don’t think you examined any of the problems we heard here, so really you are just referring to something differently the way I look at it.”

While McConnell and other Republicans are eager to put the 2020 election in the rearview mirror, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) wants Congress to exercise its right to reject the Electoral College results on January 6th.

“The law is very clear, the House of Representatives in combination with the United States Senate has the lawful authority to accept or reject Electoral College submissions from states with such flawed election systems that they are not worthy of our trust,” Brooks told Fox Business Channel’s Lou Dobbs on Wednesday.

If even a single U.S. Senator were to sign on to Brooks’s efforts, it would trigger debate and a full congressional vote in both houses of Congress on January 6th. With his remarks at the congressional hearing this week, Sen. Paul may have signaled that he is just the man to join that crusade.