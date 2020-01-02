Rod Blagojevich Slams Democrats for Phony Impeachment of Trump

As far as people to have in your corner, we could probably think of a few (thousand) better people than disgraced felon Rod Blagojevich, the former Governor of Illinois. The convicted Democrat went to prison (where he still resides) in 2010 after offering up Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat to the highest bidder, but now he’s here to tell us what we already know: That the impeachment of President Trump is the most outlandish move the Democrats have made since…well, since the beginning of December, at least!

Even if Blagojevich’s Newsmax op-ed was meant more as a plea for Trump’s pardon than a genuine exhortation of venom against the Democrats, we have to admit that the guy has a way with words. And since he’s right (and because it’s always fun to sit back and watch some good Dem-on-Dem violence), we might as well listen to what he has to say.

Blagojevich’s main argument – and it is a convincing one – is that today’s Democrats would have impeached President Abraham Lincoln had they been in power during the era of the Civil War.

“First, today’s Democrats would have impeached Lincoln for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power when he unilaterally issued his Emancipation Proclamation,” he wrote. “Lincoln didn’t ask Congress for permission when he declared an end to nearly 250 years of slavery and offered freedom to millions of slaves in the American South. He neither consulted Congress nor sought its consent before he acted.”

Blagojevich went on to say that Democrats would have also impeached Lincoln for offering a job to Robert E. Lee at the outset of the Civil War and for “suspending the writ of habeas corpus across the Union as it related to traitors, spies, prisoners of war and Union soldiers.”

After enumerating many other political-and-governance sins that could have easily triggered Lincoln’s impeachment had he been saddled with the misfortune of today’s House Democrats, Blagojevich finishes by arguing that partisan removals only serve to deteriorate our country’s strength.

“It is hard to imagine how history would have been changed had Lincoln been impeached. Thankfully, that never happened,” he concluded. “But to think that it could have happened is a reminder of how fragile our Republic is and how vulnerable our freedoms are. No president is safe if a majority of hyperpartisan House members from the opposition party are willing to abuse the Constitution and vote to impeach. And the worst part of it is, that should this happen, those politicians are taking from the people their right to choose their own leaders though free elections.”

Hey, maybe this Blagojevich guy isn’t such a bad dude after all.

Or maybe the fact that we’re thinking that is just another sign of how far the Democratic Party has fallen over the last ten years.