Rudy Giuliani: Black Lives Matter’s Agenda is Killing Police

In a blistering op-ed for The New York Post this week, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani said it is beyond time for Americans to wake up and see Black Lives Matter for what it is: An organized movement of hatred directed at police. One that, in the wake of the violence in Louisville on Wednesday, must take responsibility for an “agenda that is plain for all to see: cop-killing.”

“With another two police officers shot at the Black Lives Matter riot in Louisville on Wednesday, it’s time to lift the veil on the whole movement: It’s a haven for unrepentant cop-killers,” Giuliani wrote. “These aren’t isolated incidents. It has been fewer than two weeks since supposedly ‘peaceful’ BLM radicals chanted, ‘We hope they die,’ while blocking the entrance to a hospital where two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were undergoing life-saving surgery. An assailant had walked up to their patrol vehicle and opened fire from point-blank range without provocation.”

Giuliani went on to say that corporations, sports leagues, Democrats, and everyday Americans must now decide if they really want to throw their support behind such a malignant, violent group. He pointed out that there is no longer any excuse for pretending that BLM is just about the importance of “black lives.” The truth about this movement is out there, and you don’t exactly have to dig deep beneath the surface to find it. Anyone still parroting the words, flying the flags, donating to the organization, and wearing the merchandise must be ready to accept full accountability for the diseased ideology they are supporting.

Indeed, Giuliani said that even the words themselves – the movement as a whole – cannot reconcile with a peaceful, united nation.

“Some people try to separate BLM ‘the organization’ from ‘the movement’ that goes by the same name, but at most they are two sides of the same coin. From the start, both the organization and the movement — BLM writ large — have been about hatred and violence that extends beyond police and includes all white people, all blacks that are conservative and the United States of America,” he wrote.

“The time has come to face the facts,” he continued. “If you ever supported Black Lives Matter, then you are either a left-wing radical — or you got duped.”

Unfortunately, it’s a great con. Naming the movement “black lives matter” was the perfect shield. But just as ISIS would still be a terrorist organization even if it called itself The Candy and Lollipops League, it’s time for Americans to recognize that the name on the marquee doesn’t always indicate the true nature of what’s inside the theater.