Rush: Climate Change Gives Dems “Control Over Everything in Your Life”

Responding to President Joe Biden’s slate of executive orders on climate change and an arrogant set of remarks from Climate Czar John Kerry, conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh warned listeners this week that doomsday predictions about global warming are all Democrats need to exert authority over every single aspect of the average American’s life.

“Climate change, climate — however they term it, however they categorize it and discuss it — gives them control over everything in your life, ladies and gentlemen,” Limbaugh said. “Everything. The first way they do it is they start out and they blame you for it. They blame you for destroying the planet. ‘The planet is being destroyed! We’ve got 30 years to save it, but you are destroying the planet.’”

Limbaugh said the versatility of climate change reversals and mitigations give Democrats the perfect excuse to grow the government and limit your personal freedoms.

“It gives them control over everything. That’s why climate change is never gonna go away. It gives them the ability to regulate every aspect of human life, which is their objective. And by blaming you, they give you redemption opportunities. Oh, yeah! They blame you for it, but you’ve got 20 years to make amends. You’ve got 20 years to redeem yourself. How can you do it?” he said.

“Well,” he continued, “you buy the car they tell you to buy, or you eat the foods, or you don’t support various industries. It’s all-inclusive, folks. You become a climate warrior yourself. You become somebody that is hell-bent on saving the planet, making amends for your transgressions. And it’s really simple the way it works because everybody wants their lives to matter.”

As an illustration of the neverending quality of the movement, Limbaugh played a clip from Kerry’s Wednesday remarks.

“President Biden is deeply committed, totally seized by this issue as you can tell about this executive order and the initiative getting back in Paris immediately,” Kerry said. “That’s why he rejoined the Paris agreement so quickly, ’cause he knows it is urgent. He also knows that Paris alone is not enough. Uh, not when almost 90% of all of the planet’s emissions, global emissions, come from outside of U.S. borders. We could go to zero tomorrow, and the problem isn’t solved.”

Limbaugh said, “Zero emissions tomorrow and the problem isn’t solved. So you see, there is no solution. There is only an ongoing effort which must require the regulation and control of your life.”

And boy, if anyone has internalized this doctrine, it’s our new president.