Scarborough: Heartless Republicans “Ready to Euthanize” the Elderly

Coronavirus had brought out the worst in hyperbole, panic, and fear-mongering from the mainstream media, and Trump’s usual critics are reveling in the hysteria. You’d think from their overstated claims that Donald Trump got together with Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, went into an underground laboratory, and created the coronavirus to kill off everyone in some strange effort to win the 2020 election. It’s the damnedest thing, the way they’re trying to turn this into a Republican disease.

Take MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who spent his time on Thursday insisting that the Trump administration is trying to kill off the elderly with their heartless policies.

“Right now these conservatives are making Democrats who are pro-choice actually look more pro-life because they’re only worried about the unborn,” Scarborough said. “It is the born, it is the weakest among us. It is senior citizens who they’re ready to euthanize because they want Boeing’s corporate earnings to not dip too low. They want to make sure that people that own businesses in their district or in their states will keep giving them campaign contributions. I grew up in a Baptist church and I heard a lot about abortion on the front end of life and euthanizing seniors on the other side of life.”

Oh, the hell you did, Joe. The people who believe in euthanizing seniors are the exact same people who believe in unrestrained abortions, so don’t even try it.

Scarborough got on this kick because there is this infinitesimal minority of “conservatives” out there talking about sending everyone back to work, coronavirus or no coronavirus. People like Glenn Beck, who said he would be willing to send everyone 50+ into the marketplace so that the young can survive and the economy can stay on track. C’mon. This isn’t Trump supporters, writ large. This isn’t, certainly, the actual Trump administration. These are a handful of babblers, doing what they do best: babble.

On the other hand, this idea that we can just shut down the entire American economy without worrying about it is just as ridiculous as the idea that we should just ignore the coronavirus and let it kill 2 million people.

This week, unemployment claims went up to a startling and unprecedented 3.3 million. That cannot be ignored. It cannot be ignored what this slowdown/shutdown is going to do to millions of American workers and millions of American small business owners. And yes, these impacts could end up being just as – if not worse – than the effects of COVID-19 itself. We’re not saying that’s an argument to “get back to normal,” but you can’t just wave it away with a shrug, either.

It is absurd and obscene to say, as one news outlet recently did, that Democrats are the party of life and Republicans are the party of business. That isn’t fair, and it isn’t true. The reality is, this isn’t a dichotomy. The reality is, both are important. The reality is: If the economy goes into complete (or even partial) collapse, catching the coronavirus may be the least of your worries.