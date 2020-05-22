Seattle Democrats Demand Washington State Provide Millions to Illegal Aliens

Just as Gov. Gavin Newsom of California comes under fire for spending more than $100 million on illegal immigrants while threatening to lay off first responders during the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats in Seattle are urging Washington leaders to follow his lead. This week, the Seattle City Council passed a resolution demanding that Gov. Jay Inslee (D) set up a Washington Worker Relief Fund that can “provide emergency economic assistance to undocumented Washingtonians.”

These liberals never fail to let you know where their priorities lie, do they?

From The Daily Caller:

City councilors are calling attention to illegal aliens in the state who do not qualify for federal assistance because of their immigration status, but have been suffering due to the declining economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The measure suggests the Washington Worker Relief Fund should begin with an initial allocation of $100 million.

“Looking out for the most vulnerable in our community is even more critical in times of crisis,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a Monday statement. “It is all the more important to ensure we are not pushing people further into the shadows.”

The measure sailed through the city council by a vote of 9-0, and enjoys support from the mayor’s office. The non-binding resolution does not actually establish a slush fund for illegal aliens, but simply calls on Washington state to create one.

It never fails to amaze us how tolerant these blue-state liberal voters are of watching their taxpayer money go to subsidize people who shouldn’t even be living in this country. Do they really believe that it’s America’s responsibility to care for people who are only here because we happen to share a border with Mexico? Would they be so willing to fork over millions to re-locate migrants from Canada or Sweden or Germany? Would they be so willing to tolerate massive illegal immigration if the migrants were largely conservative, politically?

What are they getting out of this pact?

Our take on it, at the end of the day, is that it’s a major experiment in mass psychology. No one in New York, California, or Seattle wants to be the first lefty to stand up and admit, You know…this actually makes no sense whatsoever. The Democrats have gotten so good at conflating “anti-immigration” with “racist” that everyone is terrified to admit the truth.

Which is why it’s so essential to oppose the left’s political correctness. The language is where it starts. That’s where the madness begins.