Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “Perplexing” to Hear Sen. Feinstein Praise China

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed recent remarks from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), wherein she referred to China growing into a “respectable nation.” The remarks were widely criticized by lawmakers and experts who see China as one of the most significant national security threats to the U.S. and to the world order as a whole, particularly in light of their handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Why do some in Congress not say the same thing that you have been saying, that this administration has been communicating?” Bartiromo asked. “There doesn’t seem to be an all-out agreement within the Congress on this.”

“Maria, I saw the statement from Senator Feinstein. I found it perplexing,” Pompeo replied. “I saw statements from senior American CEOs of the big tech companies this week saying they hadn’t heard or seen about intellectual property theft in the United States. That’s — that’s crazy talk.”

“I mean, I was particularly struck by Dianne Feinstein, because didn’t she have a driver for 20 years that we ended up finding out was a Chinese spy?” Bartiromo asked.

“We did,” he confirmed. “You will recall, she meets with some frequency with Foreign Minister Zarif there too. There’s something not quite right. I mean, and this is not consistent — this is not consistent with America’s national security. In either case, these are adversaries that intend harm for the citizens of her state of California. And I wish that she would not engage in this kind of rhetoric and these kind of meetings that undermine America’s efforts.”

Pompeo said that despite some questionable remarks from some in the Democratic Party – both inside and outside of Capitol Hill – the administration was making progress in terms of getting lawmakers on the same page in terms of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Here’s the good news,” he said. “The good news is, we’re getting nearly every member of Congress aligned along the administration’s policies on China. When we voted about Hong Kong freedom, there were over 400 votes in the House and nearly every vote in the Senate. The same with respect to what’s taking place in Western China, the human rights violations.

“I think the tide is turning, I think not only here in the United States, but all across the world,” he continued. “The threat from the Chinese Communist Party is becoming clearer and clearer. And nations that are like-minded all across the world are beginning to come together to rebalance, to push back against this, to protect our freedom and democracy.”