Seriously? Florida Professor Called Racist for Using the Term “Wuhan Virus”

We might have hoped that, at this late stage in the year, we could have collectively agreed on at least a few things when it comes to this pandemic. Yes, there are going to be a handful of nutters out there who think it doesn’t exist and another handful who blame 5G technology and what have you, but the rest of us should have by now settled on some fundamental facts: It’s a thing, it originated in China, it’s marginally more deadly than the flu, etc. Agreed-upon facts break down pretty quickly after that, but most of the world should be able to at least come together on that simple bedrock.

Agreeing on one of those points – that the virus originated in China – should automatically put to bed any notion that calling COVID-19 the “Wuhan Virus” or some similar label is in any way racist. For one thing, words like “Wuhan” or “China” do not denote a race, but maybe that’s getting too pedantic, or maybe that just invited critics to use a word like “xenophobic” instead. The accusation of bigotry remains, and it is just as absurd, no matter what specialized term you use as a wrapper.

So it’s with some degree of resignation that we look to the story of Professor Alvin Quakenbush of the University of Central Florida. The political science expert is now being accused of being a racist because he has used terms like “Wuhan coronavirus” to describe a coronavirus that originated – to the best of everyone’s knowledge – in Wuhan, China.

“Alvin Quackenbush is a political science professor at both UCF and Valencia who is a racist who will deduct points from any students who express any views apart from his own and include very biased questions in his exams. Do not take his classes,” tweeted student Rayanne Anid this month.

Campus Reform then tells us how Anid went on to “prove” her case against the professor:

Anid, through her Twitter thread, published multiple screenshots of class emails and announcements and said that she intends to file a formal report with the university.

In a separate tweet, the same student posted more screenshots of Quakenbush’s political views. In it, he writes on the “Wuhan Virus,” criticizing how many play “Monday morning quarterbacks,” and looked at events in retrospect, condemning leaders for having not known acted quicker. He goes to on to defend President Donald Trump stating that “even as President Trump decided to cancel all flights to/from China, he was called racist by many in the government and the media.”

Quakenbush further elaborated the hypocrisy that many of those same members of the media and government who criticized the President for taking action in the first place, have issues for him “not doing it earlier.” He believes this “political bickering is senseless and an exercise in futility.”

So we have a political science professor engaging his students in a discussion of global politics, and this discussion includes questioning the media’s narrative that Trump is to blame for a virus that originated (once again for the people in the back) in Wuhan, China. In other words, he is being called a racist because he has DARED to bring in a conservative – or, at the very least, a counter-leftist – point of view to his students.

Exposing college students to varying viewpoints used to be the POINT of a high education. Now, unfortunately, this education seems geared towards indoctrination…to the extent that it has any point at all.