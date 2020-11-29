Starbucks Employee: I Was Fired for Refusing to Wear Gay Pride Shirt

A former Starbucks employee is suing the coffee corporation, claiming that she was wrongfully fired in 2018 for her refusal to cave into pressure and put on an LGBT Pride shirt at the request of management. Betsy Fresse, a proud Christian from Newark, New Jersey, says that her managers at Starbucks were well aware of her strong faith when a box of gay pride shirts arrived one day at the store. After a meeting in which the store manager told employees about the shirts, Fresse took him aside and asked if they were required to wear the shirts. The manager said they were not, and she figured that would be the end of it.

It was not.

From the Daily Wire:

The lawsuit states that several weeks later, Starbucks’ ethics and compliance helpline contacted her about her request not to wear the shirt, and she responded that her “religious beliefs prevented her from doing so.” On Aug. 22, 2019, Fresse was informed she was fired because “her comportment was not in compliance with Starbucks’ core values.”

“According to her notice of separation, when she was handed a Pride shirt — which Starbucks maintains employees were not required to wear — Fresse said she didn’t want to wear it and that her co-workers ‘need Jesus,’” NBC News reported, adding, “Fresse filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in February and was given the go-ahead to file suit in August.”

A Starbucks spokesperson stated that Fresse’s claims were “without merit” and Starbucks would counter her claims in court. The spokesperson continued, “Starbucks does not discriminate on the basis of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation … no part of our dress code requires partners to wear any approved items that they have not personally selected.”

We’ll see how this plays out, but it would not surprise us in the least that Fresse sealed her fate the very moment she made it clear that she wouldn’t be wearing the shirt. Companies like Starbucks are all about free speech – right up to the point where it conflicts with their (twisted) values. And you’d better believe that expressing an opinion that isn’t 100% supportive of nonstop LGBT promotion is unacceptable in their corporate culture.

As we’ve seen so many times over the last few years, the left believes in freedom of speech unless. And all too often, the “unless” is when it goes against the LGBT narrative. They have sought to destroy businesses, ruin lives, and even imprison people who refuse to kneel before the rainbow. We don’t doubt for a minute that Starbucks fired Fresse for refusing to wear that stupid shirt. Hopefully, they won’t get away with it.