Study: Chinese Inaction is Fully to Blame for Worldwide Pandemic

As we noted yesterday, the American liberal media, in conjunction (as usual) with Democrats, have committed themselves to defending China at every turn. We’ve seen them do everything from praise China for how quickly they stomped out the spread of the coronavirus (a joke) to trashing President Trump for correctly identifying where this virus came from in the first place.

We suspect that most of this is just the usual “Blame Trump and everything else will fall into place” nastiness on the part of the president’s critics, but they are making themselves look foolish and untrustworthy at a time when they can least afford it.

The truth is, we owe China no apologies. The truth is, if China had acted more quickly, we wouldn’t be in the crisis we’re in right now.

Don’t believe us – believe the scientists.

According to a new study from the University of Southampton, the global pandemic that is threatening to tip the U.S. into a depression could have been greatly reduced if China’s secretive, authoritarian government has taken action earlier. Using population models, the researchers found “that if interventions in [China] could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively – significantly limiting the geographical spread of the disease.”

From The Guardian:

The first case of someone suffering from Covid-19 can be traced back to 17 November, according to media reports on unpublished Chinese government data.

The report, in the South China Morning Post, said Chinese authorities had identified at least 266 people who contracted the virus last year and who came under medical surveillance, and the earliest case was 17 November – weeks before authorities announced the emergence of the new virus.

The Chinese government was widely criticised over attempts to cover up the outbreak in the early weeks, including crackdowns on doctors who tried to warn colleagues about a new Sars-like virus which was emerging in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province.

Further, the Wall Street Journal reports: “Even after Chinese President Xi Jinping personally ordered officials to control the outbreak on Jan. 7, authorities kept denying it could spread between humans—something doctors had known was happening since late December—and went ahead with a Chinese Lunar New Year banquet involving tens of thousands of families in Wuhan.”

By the time it’s all said and done, China’s reckless actions could be responsible for literally millions of deaths around the world.

If that’s not enough to make us reconsider our geopolitical relationship with them, we suppose nothing will be.