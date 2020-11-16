Target Reverses Decision to Remove Book Critical of Transgender Craze

Last week, Target retailers announced that they would remove a book called “Irreversible Damage” by Abigail Shrier, a critical look at the transgender trend and how it is affecting children who are not yet old enough to make informed decisions about their own healthcare – particularly as it regards a subject as fraught with controversy as the unscientific concept of “being trapped in the wrong body.” After considerable controversy, however, Target went back on its decision, announcing Friday that they would be stocking the book after all.

“Yesterday, we removed a book from Target.com based on feedback we received,” Target announced on Twitter. “We want to offer a broad assortment for our guests and are adding this book back to Target.com. We apologize for any confusion.”

According to Amazon, the book takes a refreshingly skeptical look at the wave of teen girls suddenly deciding that they are actually boys.

“Until just a few years ago, gender dysphoria—severe discomfort in one’s biological sex—was vanishingly rare. It was typically found in less than .01 percent of the population, emerged in early childhood, and afflicted males almost exclusively,” reads the book’s description.

“But today,” it continues, “whole groups of female friends in colleges, high schools, and even middle schools across the country are coming out as ‘transgender.’ These are girls who had never experienced any discomfort in their biological sex until they heard a coming-out story from a speaker at a school assembly or discovered the internet community of trans ‘influencers.’”

The controversy led UC Berkeley professor Grace Levery to go on Twitter and encourage people to steal and then burn Shrier’s book.

“Since some ppl have misunderstood my tone, and censorship is an important matter and as a public educator I have a duty to be precise, let me clarify: I do NOT advocate defacing library books. I DO encourage followers to steal Abigail Shrier’s book and burn it on a pyre,” Levery wrote. “Plz make sure you use a safe pyre, and that you have an extinguisher to hand. Be safe, when you are burning books. Remember: all you’re doing is removing a commodity from circulation—much as one might destroy a contaminated crop, or take action if a distributor failed to do so.”

Few things get the leftists more upset than hearing even a whisper of criticism about their new transgender movement. Why is that, do you think? Could it be that these claims fall apart under even the slightest serious scrutiny?

No, no, we’re sure that’s not it…