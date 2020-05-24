Texas Republicans Blast Beto O’Rourke for Opposing Reopening Plan

After Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas tweeted out his concept for the state’s reopening plan, “Safe, Smart, and Strong,” former congressman and once-heralded White Democratic Party Savior Beto O’Rourke decided to weigh in on the plan, calling it “Dangerous, dumb, and weak” in a Twitter post of his own.

But if O’Rourke’s tweet was meant to inspire a backlash against the Texas state leaders, it seemed to have much the opposite effect – spurring Texas GOPers Dan Crenshaw and Ted Cruz to blast the failed presidential candidate as someone completely removed from the concerns of everyday Americans.

“Dangerous, dumb and weak,” O’Rourke wrote.

“Is this the new Dem slogan?” Cruz quipped.

Then Crenshaw got in on the action, tweeting: “The guy who wanted to be Texas’s Senator truly believes Texans can’t make decisions for themselves and that they are ‘dumb and weak’ for living their lives and trying to feed their families.

“And yes, he’s talking to all Texans, not just our governor,” Crenshaw continued. “Governor Abbott can’t force anyone to go back to work. Texans are choosing to do that, despite what people like Beto scream from their ivory towers.”

O’Rourke, not having the sense to know when he has waded into a fight he can’t win, then went after Crenshaw, accusing him of “getting rich selling his own book to the GOP (and being Trump’s most reliable enabler in the House).” He then called on his followers to give money to Sima Ladjevardian, the Houston attorney who is running to replace Crenshaw in November.

“Millionaires fundraising for millionaires,” Crenshaw mused. “All while telling middle-class Texans they’re ‘dumb and weak’ for wanting to get back to work.”

Crenshaw has become one of the Republican Party’s most outspoken critics of the perpetual lockdown, telling Breitbart last week that it is beyond time that Americans get back to normal…or at least as close a facsimile of it that we can safely replicate during the pandemic.

“I think we had plenty to reason to lockdown at first for the stated goals of saving our hospital system and for flattening the curve to some extent, but I fail to see any excuse for the continuation of those lockdowns,” Crenshaw said. “We’ve kind of mentally manipulated ourselves into this abundance of fear.”

Crenshaw said there were ways to reopen the country safely and effectively without turning America into a haven for death.

“We also have a duty to live responsibly with our freedom, just as we always do. Put your shopping cart back, wear a mask in close spaces, and don’t touch people so that we can get back to normal life, maintaining the spread of the virus while also getting our economy back up and running,” he said.

With a vaccine anywhere from a year away to…well, perhaps never coming out at all…keeping the economy shut down any longer simply isn’t an option. We flattened the curve. Now it’s time to cautiously get back to business.