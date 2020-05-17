The Media Hype Over Stacey Abrams is Enough to Make You Gag

Not since Beto O’Rourke has their been this much ado about nothing. The media has found their New Black Savior, and it’s a portly woman from Georgia named Stacey Abrams. You’ll remember her as the woman who lost the gubernatorial race to Brian Kemp and then, in a stunning rebuke of democracy, decided that she would never concede the election. If she’d been a Republican, that decision would have had the Washington Post calling her a treasonous enemy of liberty. Since she’s a Democrat, the paper considers her a civil rights hero and a damn good candidate to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

In their special magazine this week, the Post ran a profile of Abrams that is so flattering and glowing that it’s almost beyond parody.

Well, just look at this photo they ran with the story:

Seriously? Can she raise the dead?

Short on actual accomplishments, though, Abrams poses a significant problem for writers who want to tout her as the next Barack Obama. Maybe that’s why the Post’s profile wasted two paragraphs on this silliness:

When she is finally introduced the women shout and leap to their feet. Young women stand on chairs, camera phones flash. Abrams, who appears both amused and slightly disturbed by the fuss over her, takes control of the chaotic scene.

Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode. She next pivots and walks slowly to the center of the stage, freezes there and repeats the pose. Again, the flashes explode. Abrams is summoning her inner actress, and she is both enjoying the moment and getting through it to get to the conversation. She then pivots and walks to the far right of the stage, same.

We suppose that has a bit more flavor than “she walked across the stage,” but wow. She comes across less as the “next Obama” than she does the “next Elvis.” Is anyone really buying this crap?

It’s impossible to write about Abrams without mentioning that her only notable accomplishment is losing to Kemp, but the Post uncritically lets readers know that she was cheated out of her victory.

“Kemp was not only her opponent, but his office oversaw everything to do with voting, including how the voter registration rolls were purged,” the profile reads. “It would be like Tom Brady not only being the quarterback of his team, but the referee and the scorekeeper as well. Kemp’s office cut nearly 700,000 names from the rolls in the two years leading to the election, and more than 200 polling places were closed, primarily in poor and minority neighborhoods. Abrams chose not to concede to Kemp, because she believes voters were disenfranchised.”

Keep in mind there in no evidence whatsoever that Georgia “suppression” kept Abrams from victory. In fact, independent fact checkers have largely debunked Abrams’ claims, finding that no reading of the vote total would swing the election to her side, even taking the closed polling places and culled voter rolls into account. It’s a myth, it’s a lie. And the media just goes right along with it.

All that said, we eagerly urge Joe Biden to put this woman on the ticket. We can’t think of a better way to ensure – beyond any doubt – the re-election of Donald J. Trump.