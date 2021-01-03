The Other Pandemic: Abortion Killed 42.6 Million Babies in 2020

While the world has been upset and thrown into economic chaos by the coronavirus pandemic, the Wuhan Flu was far from the worst killer of human beings in the year 2020. According to statistics put forth by Worldometers, cancer (8.7 million), smoking (5 million), and various forms of non-COVID disease (13 million) took far more lives than the coronavirus, which claimed 1.8 million around the world. While obviously that’s not an argument to take the pandemic less seriously, it is interesting how our focus tends to narrow when it comes to this novel virus.

More interesting than that, however, is the utter lack of attention given to what was – far and away – the absolute worst killer of 2020: Abortion. Worldometers reports that 42.6 million abortions were performed globally last year, a stunning statistic that shows you that not all genocides come from Chinese bats (or labs, depending on your theory).

“The abortion number is incomprehensible, but each of those 42.6 million abortions worldwide in 2020 represents a living human being whose life was violently destroyed in their mother’s womb,” reports LifeSiteNews. “Each unborn baby already had their own unique DNA, making them distinct from their mother. That DNA indicated if the child was a boy or girl, their eye and hair color, their height, possible genetic disorders and other disabilities, and much more. In most cases, the unborn babies’ hearts are beating when they are aborted, too.”

The lay of this scorched land is unlikely to improve in 2021, as The New York Times points out in a story about a landmark shift in one of South America’s largest countries.

“Latin America has long been hostile terrain for abortion rights advocates, even in recent decades as legal abortion became accessible in most of Europe, North America and other parts of the world,” they reported this week. “But a grassroots feminist movement claimed a victory in Argentina on Wednesday when the Senate legalized abortion in a surprisingly resounding vote — making Argentina the first large country in Latin America to take that step.”

Can we get that number up to a cool 50 million in 2021? With a little help from the Biden administration (which is sure to roll back some of the global rules put into place by Trump that kept American taxpayers from funding and supporting abortion around the world), we don’t doubt that we can.

The coronavirus will, with any luck, be in our rearview mirror by summer.

Mass abortion, sadly, doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.