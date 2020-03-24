The president can’t save stupid people from themselves.

Is President Trump causing Americans to accidentally commit suicide due to his reckless optimism over as-yet-untested coronavirus drugs?

That’s the basic story from NBC News. They just covered the tragic tale of an Arizona couple who heard President Trump touting the promising results from a drug called chloroquine in treating patients with the coronavirus.

This couple heard Trump talking about the drug, took a look around their house, and found what they were searching for on top of the fish tank. Why, what luck! Here they were in the middle of a pandemic, and they had the cure-all sitting right there.

And so, without any further consideration, both the husband and wife took a big dose of chloroquine phosphate, a drug used to kill parasites in fish.

He’s now dead.

She’s in the ICU.

And she’s blaming the president.

“My advice,” the woman told NBC, “is don’t believe anything that the President says and his people because they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Right, because we all remember when Trump instructed fish owners to dig around in their pantries for chloroquine phosphate and ingest it to ward off the coronavirus.

NBC News chronicles the couple’s fatal mistake:

The name “chloroquine” resonated with the man’s wife, who asked that her name not be used to protect the family’s privacy. She’d used it previously to treat her koi fish.

“I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff they’re talking about on TV?'”

The couple — both in their 60s and potentially at higher risk for complications of the virus — decided to mix a small amount of the substance with a liquid and drink it as a way to prevent the coronavirus.

“We were afraid of getting sick,” she said.

Within 20 minutes, both became extremely ill, at first feeling “dizzy and hot.”

Look, that’s a sad story, no doubt about it. But come on. We’re seeing reporters, pundits, and random Twitter idiots blame this couple’s misfortunes on Trump, and it’s just absurd.

The president can’t save stupid people from themselves.