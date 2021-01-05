The Sick Left: “Antifa Scumbags” Terrorize Sen. Josh Hawley’s Family

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) won accolades last week when he became the first U.S. senator to announce his plans to object to the certification of the Electoral College results on Wednesday. There was a reason he was commended for his bravery: To take such a dramatic leap of faith – of patriotism – in these troubled political waters is not an act for the faint-hearted. And leftist thugs showed up at his family’s house on Monday to show why that is.

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence,” Hawley tweeted.

This isn’t a case of he said, she said, either, because the radical activists behind the terrorism readily took credit for their chaos.

“Activists lit candles and delivered a copy of the US Constitution to Hawley’s door,” ShutDownDC wrote on their Facebook page. “The crowd chanted ‘Shame! Shame on Hawley!’ and ‘Protect Democracy from the GOP.’ They also read messages from voters in the states whose election results Hawley and the other Senators are planning to contest, including Missouri and Pennsylvania. Police arrived at around 7:45PM.”

On their Twitter, they wrote: “Tonight we dropped in at the home of @HawleyMO to encourage him to end his attack on democracy. Let’s be clear, Hawley and his pals are doing real and serious damage to our democracy. And they’re emboldening thugs like the #ProudBoys.”

We can only imagine the kind of coverage this would have gotten if we were talking about right-wing protesters outside a Democrat’s home. As it is, the Washington Post couldn’t wait to leap to ShutDownDC’s defense:

Demonstrators with ShutDownDC, which organized the protest, told The Washington Post that they did not engage in vandalism or even knock on Hawley’s door. A 50-minute video shared by the group shows protesters writing in chalk on the sidewalk, chanting through a megaphone and at one point leaving a copy of the Constitution on Hawley’s doorstep.

“This was not threatening behavior,” said Patrick Young, a ShutDownDC organizer. “This is people engaging in democracy and engaging in civil discourse. … This was a pretty tame and peaceful visit to his house.”

There is no reason in the world why you should BE at his house in the first place, particularly seeing as how he wasn’t home. This isn’t protest – the mere fact that you were there is “threatening behavior,” and we promise that this would be universally agreed-upon if, like we said, this was a right-wing group and not a bunch of “progressives.”

Anyway, you see now why leftist prosecutors are so desperate to throw the book at Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The last thing they want to see are gun-toting homeowners putting a quick and decisive end to this new form of political intimidation.