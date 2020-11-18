“They Are Activists”: Candace Owens Files Suit Against Facebook Fact-Checkers

In a video posted to Twitter last week, conservative author Candace Owens announced that she’s going to take Facebook’s collection of fact-checkers to court and expose what’s really going on behind the scenes at the world’s largest social media site.

“It is time to fact-check the fact-checkers,” Owens said. “I’m going to put these suckers through discovery and figure out what the relationship is that they have with Facebook.”

Owens said that the final straw came when Facebook “fact-checked” an opinion she shared about the coronavirus.

“Quite literally a doctor gave his opinion about COVID-19, which I shared, and Facebook issued a strike on my account because they said only information that they agree with about COVID-19 was acceptable,” she said.

As a result of the fact-check, Owens continued, Facebook demonetized her page.

“I decided I was not going to give up and sit down,” she said. “The fact-checkers, they are activists for the Left that shut down your speech if they don’t like it.”

She pointed her followers to her website where she’s raising funds for a legal battle against the tech giant.

“Our freedoms are being stripped away,” the site says. “The overlords of Big Tech are determining what Americans can and cannot say, share, like, and post. Support our legal efforts today as we fight back against Facebook’s fact-checkers, confronting those who are suppressing free speech, thought, and expression across our great country.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was back before the Senate on Tuesday, where Republicans grilled both him and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for their continued censorship of conservatives on their respective platforms. The two fell back on their usual pleas, telling Republicans that the fact-checking process can sometimes lead to “mistakes” – mistakes, the senators pointed out, that almost always seem to target users on the right.

It’s one thing for these tech companies to add their little “fact-checking” flags to various posts and tweets, but when they use those fact checks as an excuse to demonetize and deplatform their users, that’s another story. Then they really have become indistinguishable from publishers, and they need to be held to the same levels of accountability.