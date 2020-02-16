This Solves Everything: California Has a New PC Term for “At-Risk Youth”

Writing for The Federalist in 2018, Benjamin Dierker noted, “Whether we are communicating something simple like a restaurant order or something complex like a tax code, we expect others to understand. Language provides an avenue to express shared meaning so humans can relate to one another. On college campuses, social media, and in the courts, this shared meaning is being destroyed. Through linguistic activism, leftists have begun a full-scale war on language, playing by their own set of constantly shifting rules.”

The war on language has been one of the left’s most successful fronts against American culture and values. With a deft hand, the left changes a clear term like “illegal alien” into something much more benign: “undocumented immigrant.” Without lifting a finger to change policy, a term-switch like that automatically solves the problem. Can anyone really get upset about a crisis of “undocumented workers”? It sounds like something that can be fixed by a halfway-decent clerk.

Through these language techniques, the left propagandizes the nation. But the PC terminology mission isn’t just for changing minds; it also lets Democrats skip past solutions in favor of simply burying the problem itself under a pile of horse manure.

For instance (courtesy of CBS13 in Sacramento):

The term “at-risk youth” was commonly used in both penal and education codes in California – until now. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that went into effect on Jan. 1 that officially wiped the phrase from the state’s language. The phrase will now be replaced by “at-promise youth.”

Assemblymember Byron Jones-Sawyer (D-South Los Angeles), who penned the passed legislation, says the measure will change the negative connotation that comes along with the “at-risk” label.

“I learned that words matter – and once they were called ‘at-risk,’ they almost were in the school-to-prison pipeline automatically,” Jones-Sawyer said.

Jones-Sawyer says the negative narrative has the greatest effect on young people who are a part of minority populations.

[…]

“No educators, no law enforcement will no longer be able to call our young people who make a mistake ‘at-risk,’” Jones-Sawyer said. “We’re going to call them ‘at-promise’ because they’re the promise of the future.”

The human eye literally can’t roll back far enough to express the proper amount of disdain for something like this. You’ll detach your retina before you even get close.