Thomas Sowell: Systemic Racism “Has No Meaning” in Reality

In a terrific interview with Fox News’s Mark Levin this week, conservative scholar Thomas Sowell said he was losing patience with critical race theory and the other pseudosciences that pass as leftist thought in both the mainstream media and on our university campuses. Sowell, who is confounding to the left due to the color of his skin and his absolute refusal to suffer liberal fools, told Levin that concepts like “systemic racism” didn’t really hold up to scrutiny.

“You hear this phrase, ‘systemic racism’ or ‘systemic oppression.’ You hear it on our college campuses,” Levin said. “You hear it from very wealthy and fabulously famous sports stars. What does that mean? And whatever it means, is it true?”

“It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way that one tests hypotheses,” Sowell replied. “It does remind me of the propaganda tactics of Joseph Goebbels during the age of the Nazis, in which he’s supposed to have said that ‘People will believe any lie if it is repeated long enough and loud enough.’ It’s one of many words that I don’t think even the people who use it have any clear idea what they’re saying. Their purpose is served by having other people cave in.”

“They’re absolute hypocrites,” Levin argued. “They claim they want equality for all. They claim that there’ll be the withering away of the state, the police departments, reimagined law enforcement – and yet every time you look at a Marxist state, it is an authoritarian, top-down, centralized police state.”

Yeah, imagine that. But don’t worry, they say, none of that was REAL socialism. REAL socialism (or communism, if you will) has never actually been tried. Or, you know, it’s something like Denmark or Norway. Certainly not Cuba or Venezuela or the old Soviet Union. Perish the thought!

This wasn’t the first recent conversation Levin and Sowell have had about the topic of race. Last month, Sowell joined Levin on his radio show, during which he said that liberals have a tricky way of finding racism in the strangest places.

“For example, one of the things I came across in writing a previous book was the poverty rate between blacks and whites,” Sowell said. “And, if I remember the numbers correctly, something like 22% of blacks were in poverty, 11% of whites were in poverty. Which, ‘Well, that shows the racism.'”

Except, he said, the poverty rate among black married couples was only 7.5%.

“In other words, black married couples not only have a lower poverty rate than blacks as a whole, they have a lower poverty rate than whites as a whole,” Sowell explained.

Yes, they like to cherry-pick their data until it fits their narrative. We’ve seen it in the gender pay gap movement, and we’ve certainly seen it in the argument over police violence. This isn’t about changing minds; it’s about changing the country using whatever lies, deception, and brute force they have available to them. It’s about shaming people into surrender and shutting down reasonable dialogue. It’s about winning at all costs, no matter the consequences.

And God knows, there will be consequences.