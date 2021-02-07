Time: Election Wasn’t Rigged, it Was Just “Saved by Secret Shadow Cabal”

A bizarre, revealing, and downright frightening new piece in Time magazine proves, at long last, that conservatives are not engaging in conspiracy theories when we argue that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden. Indeed, the orchestrators of the “secret shadow campaign” to kick Trump out of office are now ready to step forward and take credit for their accomplishment.

In the piece, written by political correspondent Molly Ball, we are told that when Trump said in early December that it was “strange” to see an effort to anoint Biden the winner of the election while states were still counting ballots, the writer admitted that the former president had a point.

“In a way, Trump was right,” Ball wrote. “There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain – inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests – in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.”

Ball then assured us that this was nothing to be afraid of but rather something to be celebrated.

“The scenario the shadow campaigners were desperate to stop was not a Trump victory,” Ball wrote. “It was an election so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all, a failure of the central act of democratic self-governance that has been a hallmark of America since its founding.

“Their work touched every aspect of the election,” she continued. “They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result.”

Ball said that the orchestrators of this effort now want their pat on the back.

“That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream – a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information,” Ball wrote. “They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.”

Ball tries her best to frame this bombshell story so that it sounds as if this “well-funded cabal” saved America, but there’s no getting around the truth: The conspiracies are real. And now the conspirators are ready to claim their glory.

The scary part about this story is not the revelation of the conspiracy (everyone already knew) but the fact that these people actually feel comfortable telling us about it. They’re basically giving the middle finger to every Trump voter in the country and saying, “Yeah? What are you going to do about it?”

But then…we’ve seen their arrogance shattered before. Could be we’ll see it again.