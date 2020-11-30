Time Magazine’s Embarrassingly Leftist “Person of the Year” Nominees

Time Magazine has been hogwash for as long as we can remember, but it’s gotten unreadable in the Age of Trump. Like so many other left-wing publications, Time has gone Full Woke, meaning you can expect that every single article will hit, in some way or form, white privilege, black oppression, the transgender issue, or any of the thousand other identity-obsessed topics that the far left can’t get enough of. For that reason, their annual list of “Person of the Year” nominees comes as little surprise – it’s lousy with Democrats, leftists, and others who fit the Only Acceptable Narrative.

Let’s see who Time has up for consideration.

There’s New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose leadership led directly to the deaths of hundreds of people in nursing homes during the worst of the pandemic.

There’s Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has so blatantly exceeded her authority that she got slapped down by the state’s Supreme Court for her unconstitutional coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

There’s the perennial Stacey Abrams, who has still yet to concede her 2018 loss to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Remember kids, refusing to concede is really dangerous and bad…unless you’re a black Democrat.

Who else? Well, we have Anthony Fauci (of course), we have Cardi B (for some reason), we have Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Ibram X. Kendi, the professor who gave us the singularly-racist book, “How to Be An Antiracist” this summer.

As far as we can tell, there are only four right-leaning nominees: Trump, Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, and Amy Coney Barrett. Anyone want to take bets on whether any of those four have the slightest prayer of being named “Person of the Year”? We could use a little extra Christmas cash.

Far more likely choices include Black Lives Matter protesters or, perhaps, the World Health Organization, both of which have been nominated. Why not go all the way and nominate Xi Jinping or “the guy who ate a bat”?

Our guess is that Time is going to take the safe route and name “Essential Workers” or maybe “Healthcare Workers” as Person of the Year. We can live with that. It would certainly be better than a lot of their choices…