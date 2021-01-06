Tolerant and Loving: Sean Penn Encourages Trump to Commit Suicide

Proving yet again how they enjoy the moral high ground over Republicans and Trump supporters, leftists cheered as Hollywood actor Sean Penn took to Twitter on Tuesday to encourage the president to commit suicide. Responding to the much-overblown leaked call between Trump and the Georgia secretary of state, Penn let the president feel some of the warmth and compassion so common to modern leftists.

“Mr. President. How about this ‘recalculation:’ Have you considered cyanide salts from an ampoule? May well be a road worth your exploration. A mercy for man & country that would make your ‘boys’ proud,” Penn tweeted.

As of this writing, Twitter had taken no action against Penn’s post, which would clearly seem to be a violation of their rules against violent speech and hateful conduct. But then, since Trump isn’t a black Democrat, we’re hardly surprised at the lack of enforcement.

This is far from the first time that Penn has unleashed his vitriolic fury at the president. In November, the “I Am Sam” star let fly with this overcooked tweet: “Portrait of a Führer frenzied. Now, Gods most caramelized kabuki mask of a man spends his remaining weeks kicking, screaming, and harming others. May his cries for attention lead him to halls of detention. He is less lame duck president than 9 year old bully-brat on angel dust.”

It’s not exactly poetry, but we suppose Penn never claimed to be a literary giant.

He does fancy a bit of forced alliteration, though, as he demonstrated a week later: “Had it only been his histrionic man-child narcissism, he’d have been a punchline prissy president. It’s his sociopathy & murder of 100’s of thousands of Americans & his vainglorious crew of smarmy sycophants that will define him in infamy. That’s my last tweet on this demagogue.”

Penn would have done well to keep that last promise, especially since he’s shown a remarkable affinity for demagogues in the past. In 2010, the actor lashed out at journalists and politicians who dared speak about Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez with anything less than glowing admiration.

“Every day, this elected leader is called a dictator here, and we just accept it, and accept it. And this is mainstream media. There should be a bar by which one goes to prison for these kinds of lies,” Penn said at the time.

In other words, this guy had all the time in the world for a sociopath who killed journalists, silenced protesters with false criminal charges, and subjected his political opponents to torture, but he draws the line at the BAD ORANGE MAN.

Gotta love those Hollywood values, man.