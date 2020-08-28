Trump Channels Reagan: “America is the Torch That Enlightens the World”

Drawing a sharp contrast with the gloomy messaging coming from the Democratic National Convention last week, President Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination on Thursday with an optimistic speech that cast his opponent as surrounded by revolutionists who want to fix something that isn’t broken: The United States of America.

“America is not a land cloaked in darkness,” Trump said. “America is the torch that enlightens the entire world. They see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins. Our opponents say redemption for you can only be gained through giving power to them.”

Trump said that giving government the power to run our lives is not the answer.

“We put our faith in almighty God,” he said.

Trump said that Joe Biden had turned his backs on the blue-collar supporters he’s spent his career cultivating.

“For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue-collar workers, gave them hugs, and even kisses,” Trump said. “And then told them he felt their pain—and then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship their jobs to China.”

Trump spent much of the speech going over Biden’s shortcomings and touting his own administration’s accomplishments before telling viewers that this upcoming election provides voters with a stark choice between opposites.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas,” Trump said. “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Teleprompter Trump is never our favorite version of the president (although his first State of the Union was pretty good), and the convention speech was no exception. Purely as a television affair, it was dry and a little long. One might even go as far as to call it boring, which is not a word we use often in conjunction with Donald Trump.

On the other hand, we get what he was going for. He wanted to close out a week of Republican celebration on a serious, sober note without getting into the vicious attacks that often come out of his mouth when he throws the script away. It’s not going to go down as one of our favorite Trump moments, but there will be plenty of time between now and November for the president to eviscerate his opponent in classic Trumpian fashion.

For now, we’ll just be happy that Trump is the official nominee. Let’s get this reelection done!