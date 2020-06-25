Trump Directs U.S. Marshals to Protect National Monuments From Destruction

While Democrats seem willing to stand aside and allow (if not actively encourage) the widespread destruction of private and public property as long as the stated aim is racial justice, President Donald Trump is standing up for law and order. In a missive on Wednesday, the president directed U.S. marshals to be ready and able to protect monuments throughout the country from anarchists and radicals who think removing an old statue is tantamount to actually bringing change to the country.

From the Washington Post:

In an email, Marshals Service Assistant Director Andrew C. Smith wrote that the agency ‘has been asked to immediately prepare to provide federal law enforcement support to protect national monuments (throughout the country).’ The subject line of the message indicates it is an ‘Attorney General Assignment,’ suggesting it came from Attorney General William P. Barr.

Smith reportedly acknowledged that it “is a challenging assignment due to the breadth of possible targets for criminal activity.”

Well, that’s okay. We don’t necessarily need to protect every single monument in the United States. The important thing is to protect a few and then prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those perpetrators responsible for taking down others. Once we’ve made a bright, shining example out of a few Antifa thugs, the rest of them will get the message. We’re sure some of these losers will be only too happy to spend a year or two in prison for the sake of bringing down a monument (what else, after all, do they have to do?), but a good portion of their would-be followers will think twice.

At the end of the day, this isn’t about protecting any specific statue of George Washington. It’s about reminding criminals, radicals, and domestic terrorists that they don’t rule the roost. You can scream “defund the police” all you want, but until you get Democrats to actually go forward with that ludicrous agenda, the police are still here. It’s well past time to put them back to work.

“Very sad to see States allowing roving gangs of wise guys, anarchists & looters, many of them having no idea what they are doing, indiscriminately ripping down our statues and monuments to the past,” President Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Some are great works of art, but all represent our History & Heritage, both the good and the bad. It is important for us to understand and remember, even in turbulent and difficult times, and learn from them. Knowledge comes from the most unusual of places!”

Unfortunately, “learning” and “knowledge” is the absolute last thing that BLM activists want available to the public. They will tell you what to think, and they will cancel your career if you dare disagree. That’s not a political movement, that’s a cult. It’s time to be clear about that.