Tulsi: Adam Schiff, John Brennan, and Big Tech CEOs are “Domestic Enemies”

Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard let fly with some of her harshest criticism of the censorious left this week, tweeting that lawmakers, former CIA officials, and the collection of would-be monarchs who govern social media are a much bigger threat to the nation that those who stormed the U.S. Capitol. The Hawaiian Democrat, known for making waves in her own party, accused the anti-free speech leftists of trying to organize a “police state” that would track down and deprogram Trump supporters.

In a video to social media, Gabbard specifically called out Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and former CIA Director John Brennan for their push to expand Biden’s national security authority.

“The mob who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country,” Gabbard said. “But let’s be clear, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies — and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob that stormed the Capitol.”

In the video, Gabbard plays a clip of Brennan saying that he supports the Biden administration “moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we see overseas.”

“President Biden, I call upon you and all of Congress from both parties to denounce efforts by Brennan and others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator and guaranteed in our Constitution,” Gabbard said. “If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril.”

No doubt.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be a direction that the modern Democratic Party is interested in. Two days after the Capitol riot, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) tweeted, “The post 9/11 era is over. The single greatest national security threat right now is our internal division. The threat of domestic terrorism. The polarization that threatens our democracy. If we don’t reconnect our two Americas, the threats will not have to come from the outside.”

Slotkin, it should be noted, is a former CIA analyst who seems to be urging Biden (who, some forget, was instrumental in devising the Patriot Act) to turn America’s vast spy mechanisms against the citizenry so that the tools used to stop Islamic extremism can now be focused on QAnon believers, Proud Boys, and maybe even that neighbor of yours who posted “All Lives Matter” on Facebook one time.

Tyranny: When it comes, it comes like a freight train.