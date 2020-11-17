UCLA Professor: Latinos Deserve Reparations, Too!

The national conversation about giving reparations to African-Americans descended from slavery is more or less dead in the water, but that isn’t stopping some progressives from demanding reparations for other racial minorities. In a new book called “Latinos: A New Story of American Racism,” UCLA Professor Laura Gomez not only makes the case that “Latinos” is an invented race meant to further codify white supremacy, she also argues that there are ways that Americans can pay back that racism by delivering various forms of reparations to the Hispanic community.

In an interview with UCLA to promote the book, Gomez said, “Thankfully, we’re talking a lot more about reparations to African Americans. I think that’s a long-overdue conversation. How do we repair the damage that racism has done?

“Because of the way that American military, government, and corporations infiltrated Central America and destroyed the indigenous way of life, and slaughtered so many people,” she continued, “people in Central America should get asylum here, like we had asylum for the Vietnamese, for Cubans. We must allow those folks in.”

Gomez continued, saying that the U.S. could give amnesty to illegal aliens as a way to give back to the Latino people.

“Another is amnesty, a pathway to citizenship for undocumented persons who are here, have not committed violent crimes, and can prove that they’ve been here for a certain amount of time,” she said. “Again, we’re looking at a different story of anti-Latino racism. And so what does that suggest in terms of what we might do as a society to make amends, repair the relationship, and bring people into the fold as full-fledged Americans.”

Unsurprisingly, progressive professors from other universities have fallen all over themselves to praise Gomez for the ideas contained in her book.

“Gómez also reveals the nefarious roles the United States has played in Latin America—from military interventions and economic exploitation to political interference—that, taken together, have destabilized national economies to send migrants northward over the course of more than a century,” said Brigham Young University’s James-David Gonzalez. “It’s no coincidence that the vast majority of Latinos migrate from the places most impacted by this nation’s dirty deeds, leading Gómez to a bold call for reparations.”

We would certainly agree that it’s “no coincidence” that the vast majority of migrants come from countries to which it is possible to travel to the U.S. by land, but that’s hardly a condemnation of U.S. policy in Latin America.

Anyway, this strikes us as just another round of racial grievance politics, another attempt to divide the country by race, and another excuse to get progressive policies pushed through by yelling “whites are racist” in the most academic-friendly tones possible. If this is the Democratic Party’s big idea to keep Latinos from fleeing to the other party, they may want to reconsider.