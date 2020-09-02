University Activists Demand Administration Remove a Racist…Boulder?

As sick to death as we are of watching leftists and racial groups dream up new ways in which the country is oppressing them, you have to admit that it does have a funny side. Sometimes the overreach is so absurd that you can’t help but shake your head and laugh. You know things really aren’t all that bad for black people in America when there is time to rage against a racist boulder.

A racist boulder, you ask? Oh yes, this is what’s consuming the thoughts of the Black Student Union at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Believe it or not, but the students discovered that once, in 1925, the rock was referred to as a *ni***rhead” in the press. This boulder specifically, yes, but also all boulders of this sort were apparently referred to by this title back then. But because this boulder now carries the stain of that long-ago reference, it has to go.

From The College Fix:

In 1925, workers pulled the rock out of the side of a hill on campus and named it “Chamberlin Rock” after Thomas Chrowder Chamberlin, a 19th century glaciologist and University of Wisconsin president. The rock was adorned with a plaque commemorating Chamberlin and placed at the university’s Washburn Observatory, where it remains today.

While Chamberlin Rock has been a campus fixture for 95 years, it recently came under fire due to once being described as a “n****rhead” in 1925 as was common geological practice at the time to describe large dark rocks, Madison.com reports.

The Black Student Union at UW is now calling on the university to find an alternate way to represent Chamberlin on campus without the legacy implied by the rock.

In an interview with Madison.com, Nalah McWhorter of the Black Student Union explained why it’s so important for the 70-ton boulder to be removed.

“You clearly see what the rock was called and you can’t deny the history. Additionally you can’t deny the way it makes some people feel,” McWhorter said. “If you’re not going to move the things that are disrespectful to us because other students love it, put something up that us Black and brown students can celebrate.”

But don’t anyone refer to the new monument by a racist slur, because then we’ll just have to scrap it and start all over again!

It baffles us every day how so many people are taking this stuff seriously.