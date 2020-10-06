VA School District Could Forbid Teachers From Criticizing Racial-Equality Plan

You know you’ve got yourself a rock-solid plan in place when you have to ban employees from criticizing it. That’s the situation facing the Loudoun County Public School District in Virginia, where a meeting on Monday will determine whether or not they should put speech codes in place to prevent teachers from speaking out against the new racial-equality policy in effect.

Drawing opposition from the teacher’s union, which usually goes along with whatever the left-most option is in any given scenario, the code even encourages teachers to turn each other in for violating the mandate of silence.

“Employees are expected to support the school division’s commitment to action-oriented equity practices through the performance of their job duties, as the Division engages in the disruption and dismantling of white supremacy, systemic racism, and language and actions motivated by race, religion, country of origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, and/or ability,” reads the policy they are considering next week.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, which reported on the impending code policy, language is put into the proposal to acknowledge the First Amendment rights of teachers. However, the policy also says that those rights are “outweighed” by the district’s mission of “promoting internal and external community harmony and peace as well as class equity, racial equity, and the goal to root out systemic racism.”

Well, see, that’s where you’re wrong, Loudoun County. The First Amendment is “outweighed” only by immediate calls to violent action, malicious lies, and…well, that’s about all. For the government to impose a silence code on its employees, it needs to be – above all else – constitutional in its nature. And we can guarantee you that there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution saying that free speech may be abridged if it is in service of rooting out “systemic racism.”

As we said, the policy encourages teachers to rat each other out.

“The policy proposal would tell teachers and staff that they have a ‘duty to report’ any of their colleagues who violate the new speech code, should it be adopted,” reports The Daily Wire. “Those accused would be barred from ‘retaliating’ against their accusers, even if the accusations are false. False complaints will also be accommodated, provided they are made in ‘good faith.’”

The 21st century is really turning out to be a lot of fun, no?