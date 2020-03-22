Vice News: Transgender Surgery Should Remain “Essential” During Outbreak

Responsible hospitals around the country are putting an end to elective surgeries during the coronavirus outbreak, not wanting to waste medical supplies, painkillers, drugs, and personal protective equipment on cataract operations, nose jobs, and breast augmentations at this perilous time.

Granted, there are still plenty of hospitals blissfully ignoring the inevitable flood of COVID-19 patients coming in a week or so; they’re still glad to take your money and schedule your non-essential, elective surgery. But even that won’t last much longer – not in a situation where the federal government is looking at a shortfall of ventilators, masks, and other PPE.

This is a time where public pressure should come down hard on hospitals, clinics, and patients who are still choosing to go through with trivial surgeries being done in the name of vanity.

Instead, Vice News and LGBT groups are trying to convince the public that transgender sex change operations (of all things) are the very definition of an “essential” surgery at this time.

“For transgender and gender non-conforming people, gender-affirming surgeries are life-altering procedures, which, for many, can greatly reduce gender dysphoria and improve their quality of life. But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, trans communities on Reddit and Twitter are being flooded with reports of postponed and canceled surgeries in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Thailand, and elsewhere, leading to enormous stress and disappointment on top of a global health crisis,” the site reported on Thursday.

“This underscores a common experience amongst trans people seeking medical care or surgery: Research has suggested that gender-affirming surgery, in particular, has a notable and long-term impact on mental health, but far too often, trans people already wait far longer than is safe or healthy for this care. Further delays can be dangerous and even life-threatening,” the report continued.

Okay. Enough.

Sorry, but if you are a fully-grown adult and you want to mangle your body so that it comes in line with your delusions and you can find a doctor willing to help you, hey, it’s America. Go for it. But your right to play Gender Identity Bingo ends with the public’s right to focus on a crisis. The idea that getting a sex change is somehow more important than a facelift or a boob job is absurd. And the thought that hospital beds, masks, medical personnel, and anesthesia will be used for these inane surgeries at a time when we need all hands (and equipment) on deck is downright infuriating.

There’s nothing quite like a national emergency to shine a light on the truth of what’s important…and what isn’t. You can cry to the heavens that gender-affirmation surgery is medically “necessary,” and that might work under normal circumstances. The bleeding hearts will buy in, certainly.

But at a time like this? Your “I’m stuck in the wrong body” nonsense just isn’t a priority.