View Co-Host: It’s Trump’s “False Narrative” That BLM Protests Are Violent

Speaking, ironically, about the tragic shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies this weekend in Compton, Sunny Hostin of ABC’s “The View” used this inciting incident as a strange excuse to extol the virtues of Black Lives Matter protests and to push back on the idea that most of these protests end up devolving into arson, looting, chaos, and violence.

“I want to say that there’s no place for people to go and shoot officers that are sitting in their cars. My heart goes out to their families and their friends. I was so horrified to hear about that. I have so many officers in my family, and that are friends of mine,” Hostin said of the shooting in Los Angeles.

Instead of sticking with that theme, Hostin then pivoted to criticizing President Trump for characterizing Black Lives Matter protests as violent.

“You know, my understanding is that according to a new Fox News poll, more voters classified BLM unrest as riots rather than protests,” she said. “And that is scary because it’s feeding into the narrative that the Trump campaign has been putting out there. If you really look at the facts, 93%, 93% of protests are nonviolent, nonviolent. And, in fact, when Trump has put in force, has put in federal enforcement, out of those 93%, the violence ratchets up, right.”

Yeah, we’re going to stop you right there, Sunny, because you’re “understanding” is lacking in a few areas. First of all: If a protest is peaceful for three hours and then devolves into violence for the next thirty minutes before getting shut down by the cops…does that count as a “mostly nonviolent” protest. We’re sure it does, when you consider the kinds of groups analyzing these gatherings. Second of all: We remember when Trump rallies from 2016 were regarded as violent affairs when one single guy punched another guy on his way out of the building. So 7%…that sounds like a pretty terrible record for protests that are supposed to be peaceful.

“So more than 5% of the protests actually that are linked to the Black Lives Matter movement was met by force by authorities compared to 1% of other sorts of demonstrations like COVID protests or protests about being unhappy about not being able to, you know, go to the barbershop. So this is manufactured by the Trump campaign. I just wish that people understood that and knew that, and just looked up the real facts about protests in this country,” Hostin concluded.

Uh, point us to a single example of the anti-lockdown protests turning violent, please? Remind us of the last time anti-lockdown protesters took over a section of downtown Seattle for weeks? Refresh us on the occasion that anti-lockdown fanatics shot police officers at point-blank range? The equivalency…it makes no sense!

But please, leftists, keep defending these protests. Keep insisting that there’s no such thing as left-wing violence. Keep telling us that Black Lives Matter is committed to peace.

Keep ignoring the growing rot in your basement.

We’ll clean it all out on Election Day.