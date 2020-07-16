Violent Protesters Leave NYPD Cops Bloody and Injured in Lower Manhattan

Seven NYPD officers, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, were injured in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday when protesters against the police began attacking cops and pro-police organizers in some of the worst violence since the George Floyd protests began. Some 40 people were arrested as the protesters clashed on the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge shortly after 10:00 am.

From WABC-TV in New York:

Protests turned violent on Lower Manhattan on Wednesday and left nearly 40 people arrested and one of the NYPD’s top cops covered in blood.

Police intended to keep two groups of protesters separate, but when pro-police marchers got to the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge, they met up with anti-police protesters occupying City Hall and chaos broke out around 10 a.m.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan was among the seven officers injured during protests at City Hall when they were hit with canes, bats and debris.

Protesters at the “Defund the Police” encampment clashed with police and at least seven NYPD officers suffered injuries — Monahan suffered a hand injury, a lieutenant was struck in the head, a sergeant was struck in the head and a lieutenant suffered an eye socket fracture. The other three offers suffered minor injuries.

Before we go any further, let’s just zoom in on one small sentence in the above report: “They met up with anti-police protesters occupying City Hall.”

Really? What in the hell is New York Mayor Bill de Blasio actually doing these days, other than making deep concessions to the BLM movement and finding new and inventive places to paint their logo on the streets of the city? Does he even care that shootings are up over 200% since this time last year? Does he know anything about actually running a city, or is he as incompetent at that as he was running a presidential campaign?

Now, just listen to this idiot BLM protester whining about what happened: “They literally arrested about 20 of our folks, as this protest, stop, we’re going to arrest Black Lives Matter protesters and then allow this protest to peacefully come by. They didn’t want a counter protest, they didn’t want democracy, they didn’t want freedom in this moment.”

These morons are being allowed to occupy City Hall, and they have the nerve to blame city officials for arresting them when they attack cops? Is anyone sane still supporting these goons?