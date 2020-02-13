Virginia Dems Storm Out After a Prayer They Didn’t Like

Virginia Democrats, angry that they had to listen to a preacher actually bring up Biblically-defensible concepts during the opening prayer on Tuesday, stormed out of the House chamber in a collective tantrum. Apparently, if Virginia Democrats aren’t trying to rip apart the U.S. Constitution, they’re filing grievances against pastors who remind them that their entire Government-is-God ideology is an affront to Christianity.

That’s what happened this week when Rev. Robert Grant of The Father’s Way Church used the opening prayer to ask God to come into the hearts of the gathered lawmakers.

“I pray that you may understand that all life is precious and worthy of a chance to be born. God is the giver of life and people have no right or authority to take life. The unborn have rights and those rights need to be protected. They should never be denied the right to exist, the right to develop or the right to have a family,” Grant said from the lectern.

“The word of God has given us a warning: woe to anyone who harms an innocent child,” he continued. “Every one of you sitting here today can guarantee these rights to these little innocent children of Virginia. Please do not ignore their little voices. I pray for a heart change today, and may the Lord God have mercy upon this leadership.”

For a legislature that supports Gov. Ralph Northam, who is on record supporting outright infanticide-by-neglect, this was a bridge too far.

But the pastor must have decided, welp, in for a penny, in for a pound.

“We should never rewrite what God has declared,” he said. “Virginia will always protect the biblical definition of marriage.”

This line led one Democrat to yell, “Is this a prayer or a sermon?” Others decided they could let their precious ears hear no more and walked out of the chamber.

State delegate Luke Torian later told the press that the prayer was “totally disrespectful to all of us in this House.”

Well, when you support policies that are nothing short of satanic, you can’t be too surprised when a man of God has a problem with that. And if affirming the value of innocent life makes you feel personally disrespected, you really need to take a close account of your morals.

Where did you find these people, Virginia?