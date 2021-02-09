WaPo: Hey, Maybe There IS Something to That Lab Leak Theory After All

For nearly a year, the Washington Post has been one of many liberal news outlets mocking Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and others for believing in, and spreading, what they termed a “coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked.” According to our betters in the media, it was a “fringe theory” to suggest that COVID-19 might have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and not, as was first told to us, from the wet markets in that city.

The Washington Post wasn’t the only outlet pushing back on this theory. The Guardian newspaper called it a “conspiracy theory” as well. The New Republic said the president, who also mused on the possibility of a lab leak, was engaging in a “classic act of Trumpian projection designed to distract from the many disastrous miscues his administration has committed in its efforts to contain the virus.” And we doubt you’ll be surprised by the fact that CNN dismissed the theory as well, conflating it with the separate theory that the virus was actually concocted by the lab.

We’d like to stay with that last point for a second, because this is a very common tactic used by the fake news industry. They will subtly take what a conservative says, mix it up with something related but different that has been debunked, and then confuse their viewers/readers by concluding that the original statement is false. They are particularly adept at using this method when it comes to stories about illegal immigration, where they breezily conflate stats until the line between “legal” and “illegal” is totally blurred. But they’ve done it plenty with the coronavirus as well.

Anyway, so we’re a year down the line now. And guess what? Suddenly the Washington Post editorial board is suggesting that the virus could have come from a lab leak in Wuhan!

“But there is another pathway, also plausible, that must be investigated,” the board wrote this weekend. “That is the possibility of a laboratory accident or leak. It could have involved a virus that was improperly disposed of or perhaps infected a laboratory worker who then passed it to others. Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, is a major transportation hub and a center of virus studies in China, with at least six facilities with BSL-3 laboratories for handling infectious agents. Published papers show that some of these institutions have been very active in coronavirus research. The most active is the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where Shi Zhengli leads a research team that has extensively studied and experimented on bat coronaviruses that are very similar to the one that ignited the global pandemic.”

How about that!

We can only guess that there are members of the Biden administration now confirming to the Post that the lab leak hypothesis is very real, and isn’t just one of those things that “Trump people” believe. Now they can come out of the closet and express their skepticism over the wet market theory publicly. After all, if Democrats believe it…