WaPo’s Phony Conservative Slams Limbaugh for “Hate-Filled Racism”

After President Trump awarded Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at Tuesday’s State of the Union address, there was no shortage of predictable outrage from his liberal critics. Few conservative titans have done more over the last thirty years to dismantle the liberal media hegemony than Limbaugh, whose talk radio show has been a beacon of light even in the darkest days of Republican failure. It would not put too fine a point on it to say that if you hate Rush Limbaugh, then you are not a conservative. At least, not one that we care anything about.

Speaking of fake conservatives, that brings us to the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, who hasn’t written a single column in at least four years that has anything to do with conservatism. Rubin dedicated her newspaper space on Wednesday to her outrage that Trump would honor the “hate-filled racism, homophobia, and misogyny” that she thinks has characterized Limbaugh’s career.

“Lists of some of Limbaugh’s most hateful utterances are being circulated to underscore a simple truth: He is the embodiment of divisive, hateful right-wing media rhetoric, which, just like Trump, casts Democrats as evil and the media as enemies of the people,” Rubin whined.

“In a sense, Limbaugh is the perfect idol for Trump and his cultist followers, who seal themselves off from reality and immerse themselves in conspiracy theories,” she continued. “A president who considers himself as president of only his supporters and who has debased and cheapened our language and our politics, making the reprehensible perfectly acceptable, would of course want to honor someone of Limbaugh’s ilk.”

Much like everyone else who criticized Limbaugh this week, Rubin was unable to come up with a single non-laughable example of the radio legend being “racist.” The best she could do was say he promoted the idea that Barack Obama was born outside the United States. This is only “racist” because the liberals have told us over and over again that it’s racist. You know, much like everything else that is “racist” these days.

But that doesn’t stop Rubin from winding up for her final pitch: “Trump’s great lie is convincing Americans that white males no matter what their conduct — Brett Kavanaugh, convicted war criminals and, most of all, himself — are victims of elites. That, in turn, gives them license to unleash bigotry and engage in intolerable, unhinged conduct, all in the name of vindicating themselves from oppression. That mentality of grievance, propagated effectively by Limbaugh, is nothing more than cover for white nationalism. The country should denounce, not honor, its practitioners.”

When someone is THAT bought in on the social justice memes of the New Left, we find it hard to believe that they ever considered themselves a conservative. Rubin is in the late stages of terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome, and her employers at the Washington Post should insist that she take some sick leave.