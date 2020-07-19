“We All Live on Campus Now”: Writer Blasts Woke Magazine on His Way Out

New York Magazine is losing the best writer they had under their employ as conservative thinker Andrew Sullivan has decided that he can’t fight the good fight any longer. In a scathing op-ed written on the last day of his tenure with the magazine, Sullivan said that there is no room in the mainstream media for any columnist who won’t swear allegiance to the left’s new, strange theories about identity politics and the future of America.

“What has happened, I think, is relatively simple: A critical mass of the staff and management at New York Magazine and Vox Media no longer want to associate with me, and in a time of ever tightening budgets, I’m a luxury item they don’t want to afford. And that’s entirely their prerogative,” Sullivan explained.

“They seem to believe, and this is increasingly the orthodoxy in mainstream media, that any writer not actively committed to critical theory in questions of race, gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity is actively, physically harming co-workers merely by existing in the same virtual space,” he continued. “Actually attacking, and even mocking, critical theory’s ideas and methods, as I have done continually in this space, is therefore out of sync with the values of Vox Media. That, to the best of my understanding, is why I’m out of here.”

Sullivan, who has repeatedly intoned the mantra, “We all live on campus now,” said that the mainstream media is, in many ways, getting even worse than the halls of academia. He noted that while less than two percent of Harvard University faculty identify as “conservative,” that’s probably still a bigger number than represented by the journalists at The New York Times, CNN, or New York Magazine.

“And maybe it’s worth pointing out that ‘conservative’ in my case means that I have passionately opposed Donald J. Trump and pioneered marriage equality, that I support legalized drugs, criminal-justice reform, more redistribution of wealth, aggressive action against climate change, police reform, a realist foreign policy, and laws to protect transgender people from discrimination. I was one of the first journalists in established media to come out. I was a major and early supporter of Barack Obama. I intend to vote for Biden in November,” he wrote.

Well, exactly. Sullivan is a terrific writer, but he’s a NeverTrump conservative by any definition. Indeed, many of his opinions barely qualify as conservative. The only real reason he can be identified as a conservative at all is that he isn’t on board with the current, insane theories that pass for ideology on the American left.

There is no room for Trump-supporting conservatives in the mainstream media, but there is pretty much no room for Trump-hating liberals, either, if we’re using the classical definition of the word. If you want to write for a major publication these days, you have to swear allegiance to Black Lives Matter, declare that “trans women are women,” believe that anyone to the right of Nancy Pelosi is a Nazi, buy into the campus rape crisis and the gender pay gap…basically, you have to leave your brain at the door and spout propaganda.

Good for Andrew Sullivan (and Bari Weiss) that he’s unwilling to do so. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a major backlash against this woke nonsense.