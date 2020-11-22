“Where is the Money?” Nikki Haley Asks a Simple Question of AOC

If there’s anything that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hates more than airplanes and farting cows, it’s being questioned about who is going to pay for her exorbitantly expensive schemes to save America. From the moment she arrived on the national scene, the New York Democrat has consistently rolled her eyes and thrown a minor tantrum anytime someone asks her the basic question of: Who the hell is going to pay for all of this crap? Her answers are inevitably vague – some clueless combination of whataboutism and righteous indignation.

Such was the case once again on Thursday after AOC let fly with her latest bright idea: “To get the virus under control, we need to pay people to stay home.”

Lockdown solved!

Unconvinced by this magic trick, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley asked a couple of simple questions.

“AOC, are you suggesting you want to pay people to stay home from the money you take by defunding the police?” Haley tweeted. “Or was that for the student debts you wanted to pay off, the Green New Deal or Medicare for All? #WhereIsTheMoney”

We’ll grant that Haley’s tone was a snarky one, but this would have given AOC a perfect opportunity to prove she is something more than a flash-in-the-pan, meme-generating airhead. She could have explained her plan in detail, and even if it didn’t fit with Haley’s conservative mindset, it would have at least added some depth to what was seemingly a very stupid tweet.

Instead, she did this: “Republicans are mad at this when they literally just voted to do just this in March. The reason they’re opposed to it now is because last time they got a Wall Street bailout and this time all that’s left is helping working people, the disabled, the poor, etc.”

Uh, not so much. We’re sure Americans appreciated the $2,000 stimulus check and the “unemployment-on-steroids” package that came out of Washington, but that legislation was a far cry from “paying people to stay home.” It was a (insanely expensive) way to keep the economy from crashing so badly that we could never recover. It was meant to give a lifeline to those who had lost their jobs and/or watched their businesses crumble. Can you even imagine what kind of money we’d be talking about if we actually paid everyone to stay home? We’d double the national debt within a month.

It is at times like this that you can see AOC for what she really is: A dangerous, dunderheaded demagogue.